Swanepoel is popularly known for being one of the sexiest models ever in the fashion industry, making her one of the most sought-after and one of the best paid. After her talent came into the limelight, her career took a new beginning with each contract and assignment placing her as closer to the upper echelon of the business. She rose to fame after becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2010 and one of the highest-paid angels at $7 million in 2016.

With so much wealth and access, plus partying with people across the entire Hollywood community, one would think that Candice would be inaccessible to her fans, but quite the contrary. Swanepoel is fond of showing up for her fans, and her ability to ham it up during her downtime is one of her most endearing traits according to her fans.