Last month, Twitter officially accepted a $44 billion buyout offer from billionaire Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

However, it now appears that Musk is looking for a way to back out of the deal, claiming -- without evidence -- that the social network is riddled with bots and fake accounts.

But this hasn't stopped Musk from regularly using Twitter to weigh in on various issues. In a new series of tweets, he revealed that he is changing his party affiliation.