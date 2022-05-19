Being in the spotlight for almost her life, one thing actress and model Emily Ratajkowski has mastered is her ability to turn any outfit into fashion-worthy, jaw-dropping pieces. Either playing the mistress of Ben Affleck's character in the film Gone Girl, modeling for a magazine, or simply taking a stroll along the street, Ratajkowski is never caught out of fashion. Below is a look at some of her stunning appearances over the years.
Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Braless Minidress
The Latest
Glittering And Blistering
Ratajkowski always takes over the timeline with her top-notch fashion. After her new campaign for the Michael Kors x Ellesse collaboration, the supermodel took to her Instagram page to post a picture of herself at the launch party. The 30-year-old model shared her joy with her 29.2 million, posing in a bright orange sequin strapless dress atop Rockefeller Plaza. She paired the flashy frock with white heeled mule sandals, and her hairstyle was just perfect for the look. In her caption, Ratajkowski thanked everyone who supported her during the collaboration.
Ratajkowski In Gold
Ratajkowski heated up Instagram when she shared photos of a Metallic gold mini dress that flattered her figure. The dress, which showed off her cleavage and shapely legs, was splattered with glittering stones and its helm, completed with loose yarns, added a unique flair to the design. She completed the look with pink heels, and her hair was parked into a rough bun with two center part strands at the front.
Ratajkowski's Street Style
Either rocking athleisure, pieces of denim, thigh-high boots, sneakers, or one of her shirt dresses, Ratajkowski always comes out jaw-dropping, and the best part of her style is the casual yet graceful appearance it provides. The fashion pro no doubt loves medium-wash Jeans. The Inamorata boss was once spotted rocking a white top with a pair of high-rise, mid-wash, jean, and yellow boots as she strolled along a street. While jean is one of her go-to outfits, Ratajkowski mostly never leaves her house without a pair of sunshade. So for anyone interested in the Ratajkowski look, make sure to have a collection of dark shades.
She Fancies Athleisure
While this runway stunner loves to explore with dresses, she is also a big fan of stretch pants. She wears bike shorts a lot, especially when she decides to go casual. Known for her high-price fashion, the model, who has also starred in many Hollywood blockbusters, was once photographed wearing a red biker short with a matching crop top that showed off her taut abs. She rocked the red outfit with sneakers, a white shoulder bag, and as usual, a pair of dark shades. To recreate Ratajkowski's stunning fashion preference, one has to have a wardrobe filled with bike shorts or at least sports bra tops. Aside from her lovely collection of shorts, the TV star is also known to flaunt her incredible abs by pairing menswear trousers or boyfriend jeans with athleisure sports bras.