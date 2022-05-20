ESPN's Buster Olney On Juan Soto's Trade Availability, Potential Suitors

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto has accomplished a lot in the nation's capital, and he's still young. He was second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, and in 2019 he led the Nationals to their first World Series championship in franchise history. He was just 20 years old when he lifted the Commissioner's Trophy.

However, the now 23-year-old may not be staying in DC much longer. ESPN's Buster Olney reports that the Nationals may not only be inclined to move the former NL batting champion, but they may be actively looking to deal him before the August 2nd trade deadline.