NBA Rumors: Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal Sends DeAndre Ayton To Knicks For Julius Randle & Two 1st-Rounders

DeAndre Ayton preparing to attack the basket
Wikimedia | TonyTheTiger

Sports
JB Baruelo

The New York Knicks may need to find a new starting center in the 2022 NBA offseason. They may currently have Mitchell Robinson on their roster, but the young big man is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Though they haven't ruled out the possibility of bringing him back, Robinson hasn't given the Knicks an assurance that he intends to re-sign in the 2022 NBA free agency.

In the past months, the Knicks continue to be linked to several big men who could serve as a potential replacement for Robinson next season.

The Latest

A Glimpse Into Johnny Depp's Real Estate World

NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis To Boston For Three Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Celtics-Wizards Trade

NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Acquire Myles Turner & Buddy Hield For Pascal Siakam In Proposed 3-Team Deal Involving Pacers & Rockets

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Mitchell Robinson For James Wiseman Via Sign-And-Trade Deal

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant To Suns For Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges & 2023 1st-Round Pick In Proposed Blockbuster

Stealing DeAndre Ayton From Suns

DeAndre Ayton finding an open teammate
Wikimedia | TonyTheTiger

One of the potential targets for the Knicks this summer is DeAndre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns. After the Suns got eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors have started to swirl around Ayton and his future with the Suns. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Ayton "did not feel valued" by the Suns, especially after they decided not to give him a massive contract extension last summer. If they won't offer him a max deal in the upcoming free agency, there's a strong possibility for Ayton to leave the Suns this offseason.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant To Lakers, Anthony Davis To Suns In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Pistons

By JB Baruelo

Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

DeAndre Ayton shooting the ball
Wikimedia | TonyTheTiger

In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical sign-and-trade idea that would enable the Knicks to steal Ayton from the Suns in the 2022 NBA free agency. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be offering a trade package that includes Julius Randle, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2025 first-round pick to the Suns in exchange for Ayton.

The Suns would definitely have second thoughts before making the trade but if they fail to receive a better offer from other teams, it would be best for them to take the deal than lose Ayton as a free agent without getting anything in return.

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving To Lakers, Terry Rozier To Nets In Suggested Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Hornets

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Land Zion Williamson For Trade Package Including Five First-Round Picks In Proposed Deal

Suns Take A Gamble On Julius Randle

Julius Randle shooting the ball from the perimeter
Wikimedia | Bagumba

Though they would be acquiring two future first-round picks in return, swapping Ayton for Randle would be a huge gamble for the Suns. Aside from the noticeable decline in his performance in the 2021-22 NBA season, Randle is also owed a $117 million contract over the next four years. However, if he could become more consistent and regain his All-Star form in Phoenix, Randle would undeniably be a great addition to the Suns' roster.

Randle would give the Suns an All-Star caliber big man who can space the floor, create his own shots, and facilitate the ball. His potential arrival in Phoenix would further improve their offensive efficiency which ranks No. 3 in the league, scoring 112.5 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks Get A Franchise Center

DeAndre Ayton flexing his muscles
Giphy | Phoenix Suns

Sacrificing two future first-round picks would be worth it for the Knicks if it means getting rid of Randle and his massive contract while acquiring a franchise center in Ayton. Ayton would be a massive upgrade over Robinson at the Knicks' starting center position. He would give them a more durable big man who is a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, and a quality rim protector.

This season, Ayton averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 63.4 percent from the field. At 23, Ayton perfectly fits the timeline of RJ Barrett, who is currently being molded to become the next face of the Knicks' franchise.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Troy Aikman Opens Up On His Relationship With Erin Andrews

Miley Cyrus vs. Ariana Grande: Who Has The Bigger Salary For 'The Voice?'

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Flexibility With New Best Friend

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.