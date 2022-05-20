NBA Rumors: Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal Sends DeAndre Ayton To Knicks For Julius Randle & Two 1st-Rounders

The New York Knicks may need to find a new starting center in the 2022 NBA offseason. They may currently have Mitchell Robinson on their roster, but the young big man is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Though they haven't ruled out the possibility of bringing him back, Robinson hasn't given the Knicks an assurance that he intends to re-sign in the 2022 NBA free agency.

In the past months, the Knicks continue to be linked to several big men who could serve as a potential replacement for Robinson next season.