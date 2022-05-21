Kendall Jenner Says She Experiences Anxiety Despite 'Privilege'

Supermodel Kendall Jenner lives the kind of life most of us could only dream of, but she’ll be the first to say it’s far from a bed of roses. Back in 2018, her friend and fellow model Cara Delevingne interviewed her for Harper’s Bazaar, and she opened up about having panic attacks so bad they would keep her up at night.

“I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks,” she said. Read the details below.

Toxic Social Media

The reason for Jenner’s anxiety? One of them, she said, was the toxicity of social media.

“You go online, and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive. It’s hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity,” she explained.

As an example, she talked about the judgment thrown at her for apparently “having it easy” in the fashion industry when in fact, she works just as hard as all the other models.

She Doesn't 'Work Any Less Hard'

“I still had to go to all the castings, I still had to go meet all the photographers, I still had to do all of that to get to where I am now,” Jenner said. “There wasn’t a step taken out just because I had social media. I still have 12-hour days; I still have even 24-hour days sometimes; I still have to do all those things. We don’t work any less hard than the ’90s models did when they were young.”

'Still A Human Being'

More recently, the model and reality TV alum sat down with Vogue for its Open Minded video series, where she said that being “a very blessed girl” didn’t make her immune to mental health challenges.

“There is going to be those people that say, ‘Oh, OK, what does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?’” she said. “And I’ll never sit here and say I’m not fortunate…[but] I’m still a human being at the end of the day. And no matter what someone has or doesn’t have, it doesn’t mean they don’t have real-life feelings and emotions.”

Staying Off Social Media

Because of all the negativity on social media, Jenner said she’s tried to stay away from it. “[A]nd I definitely don’t look at comments,” she continued.

“I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds.”

