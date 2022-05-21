Kendall Jenner Says She Experiences Anxiety Despite 'Privilege'

Supermodel Kendall Jenner lives the kind of life most of us could only dream of, but she’ll be the first to say it’s far from a bed of roses. Back in 2018, her friend and fellow model Cara Delevingne interviewed her for Harper’s Bazaar, and she opened up about having panic attacks so bad they would keep her up at night.

“I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks,” she said. Read the details below.