American model Lori Harvey has opened up about her weight loss methods. The magnificent black gown she wore to the 2022 Met Gala brought up a lot of discussion and curiosity about her toned figure. She shared her methods on social media, which got both positive and negative reactions.
'This Is What Worked For Me': Lori Harvey Defends Weight Loss Methods
Relationship Weight
Lori, who started dating actor Michael B. Jordan in late 2020, opened up about gaining 15 pounds when the relationship started, "So when Mike and I got together, I gained like 15 pounds of relationship weight and it was horrible, none of my clothes fit, it was just not OK,". To lose this weight, she decided to do a Pilates regimen and limit calorie intake," So I've been constantly doing Pilates for like the last year. And when I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like five, six times a week,". Pilates was not the only way she lost weight; she added regular visits to the gym, sprint interval circuits, running the stairs, or hiking.
Limiting Calories Intake
The 25-year-old model also had to reduce calorie intake to achieve her new weight. She explained consuming a "calorie deficit" and eating around "1,200 calories in a day, max,". This was done by eating mostly meats, vegetables, and foods with "minimal crabs.". This revelation got a lot of reactions from fans who expressed concerns about her decision to reduce her calorie intake a lot. The SKN founder commented just after posting the routine, "This is what worked for me and My body.. everyone is different so tailor your needs to meet your goals."
Dietitians And Nutritionists' View Of Lori's Diet
Dietitians and nutritionists were not in support of the calories intake Harvey took to lose weight. During an interview with Insider, dietitian Tai Ibitoye explained that eating so little could pose a risk of malnutrition, lethargy, tiredness, constipation, headaches, dizziness, cramps, dry mouth, and hair loss or thinning. Another dietitian, Sophie Medlin, also said it was "really dangerous" for celebrities to promote their weight loss regime to the public as it could make people follow restricted diets leading to eating disorders. Registered Nutritionist Kimberly Neve agreed that it glamorizes extreme diet, leaving aside the sacrifices it entailed. 1,200 calories was under the estimated average food intake required for children of 3-4. The equivalent for a woman between 25-34 was 2,175 calories.
Healthy Weight Loss
The Dietitians explained losing weight could be done by focusing on healthy lifestyle factors. According to Neve, this could be done by making "meals you love more nutritious, such as by favoring protein and vegetables and being aware of portion sizes." Another way was to address the mental causes behind overeating and be sure to include all food groups.