'This Is What Worked For Me': Lori Harvey Defends Weight Loss Methods

Lori, who started dating actor Michael B. Jordan in late 2020, opened up about gaining 15 pounds when the relationship started, "So when Mike and I got together, I gained like 15 pounds of relationship weight and it was horrible, none of my clothes fit, it was just not OK,". To lose this weight, she decided to do a Pilates regimen and limit calorie intake," So I've been constantly doing Pilates for like the last year. And when I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like five, six times a week,". Pilates was not the only way she lost weight; she added regular visits to the gym, sprint interval circuits, running the stairs, or hiking.