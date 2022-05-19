NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook & Austin Reaves For Chris Paul

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran point guard Russell Westbrook and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are yet to close their doors on the possibility of bringing Westbrook back but with his underwhelming performance and struggle to build chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the 2021-22 NBA season, most people believe that they are better off finding a new point guard this summer.

As of now, the Lakers are already being linked to several floor generals who could become available on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason.