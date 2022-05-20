Noah Cyrus Shows Off Healthy Body In Bikini

American singer/songwriter/actress Noah Cyrus recently cleared her Instagram feed to usher in her new musical era, but that's not stopping fans from finding pictures elsewhere. Some of the fan pages discovered several shots of the entertainer during one of her numerous vacations.

She rolled in the sand wearing a bikini and dark black sunshades looking healthy as ever. Noah had a long battle with substance and drug abuse. She detailed that aspect of her life in her latest single off Mr. Percocet, her new album.

