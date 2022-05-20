Olivia Culpo Wows In ‘Fendace’ Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated top model and former beauty queen, Olivia Culpo was the envy of a lot of people wanting to get their hands on swimwear from the new Versace by Fendi, Fendace collection in one of her latest Instagram posts.

Read on to see the photos

'Fendace' Multicolor Lycra Swimsuit

Olivia Culpo in miniskirt and thigh high boots
Shutterstock | 1486838

Culpo, 30, showed off photos wearing a full Fendace ensemble including the Multicolor Lycra Swimsuit with cutout detail and traditional metal Medusa safety pin brooch on the front.

Born of the creative collaboration between the two fashion houses, this sexy swimsuit number will set you back $770.00 but Olivia makes it all worth it.

Doing what she does best, the fashion model gave effortless poses to display this exquisite piece and tagged Fendi’s artistic director Mr. Kim Jones on the frames.

Culpo’s 'Fendace' To-Die-For Accessories 

The fashionista paired her Fendace swimwear with the Versace by Fendi Choker Necklace with press-stud fastening. The unique design is made of soft gold-colored metal mesh with black FF motif and carries a pretty hefty price tag of $3,190.00. She also rocked the Versace by Fendi FF wide-band bracelet, which features an adjustable clip fastening and is made of gold-finish metal that’s valued a $1,290.00.

Fendi Lover

Olivia, who just celebrated her 30th birthday on May 8 with her NFL running back boyfriend Christian McCaffrey and friends, does love sporting some big-ticket brands but is a sure Fendi lover. The brunette bombshell also turned heads a while back when she flaunted her killer body rocking this Fendi logo monogram two-piece as she sunbathed on a yacht in Miami.

Fendi Poster Child 

Just call her the Fendi poster child, just last month Culpo served up a few looks modeling a full outfit from the Italian luxury brand – An ivory blazer and pant suit with inside bra top embellished with a metal Fendi O’Lock buckle. She paired the outfit with the brand’s gold-colored O’Lock circular earrings and a matching watch with gold and silver Fendi First metallic strappy sandals, complete with two sizes of its signature Peekaboo handbag.

More Looks In Fendi 

Though the CULPOS x INC founder has her own clothing line with her two sisters, she is known for rocking trendy, high fashion pieces, whether it's Fendi, Versace, Chanel, or Louis Vuitton, and always looks stunningly lavish.

Check out more looks in Fendi below.

Above - The fashion model wore a Fendi FF Karligraphy draped dress from the Fall 2021 collection with the Fendi First leather clutch and gold Fendi O’Lock hair clip.

In head-to-toe Fendi, the influencer rocked this tuxedo dress with white heels and black fishnet socks, accessorized with a white Peekaboo bag from the luxury designer brand.

Looking classy in this brown leather form-fitting dress, Culpo paired the piece with the beige FF embossed chain midi fabric handbag and matching point-toe closed pumps.

Olivia’s red “Fendi x SKIMS” ensemble here was giving sophisticated chic. She paired the dress with a Fendi logo belt and pint-sized leather crossbody bag with gold stilettoes.

