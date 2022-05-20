Olivia Culpo Wows In ‘Fendace’ Swimsuit

Though the CULPOS x INC founder has her own clothing line with her two sisters, she is known for rocking trendy, high fashion pieces, whether it's Fendi, Versace, Chanel, or Louis Vuitton, and always looks stunningly lavish.
Check out more looks in Fendi below.
Above - The fashion model wore a Fendi FF Karligraphy draped dress from the Fall 2021 collection with the Fendi First leather clutch and gold Fendi O’Lock hair clip.
In head-to-toe Fendi, the influencer rocked this tuxedo dress with white heels and black fishnet socks, accessorized with a white Peekaboo bag from the luxury designer brand.
Looking classy in this brown leather form-fitting dress, Culpo paired the piece with the beige FF embossed chain midi fabric handbag and matching point-toe closed pumps.
Olivia’s red “Fendi x SKIMS” ensemble here was giving sophisticated chic. She paired the dress with a Fendi logo belt and pint-sized leather crossbody bag with gold stilettoes.