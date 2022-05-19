Larsa Pippen Serves Up Thirst Trap In Swimsuit

Larsa, who recently announced that she wasn’t ‘sure’ if she would be returning to next season’s The Real Housewives of Miami, has been keeping fans in the know of her daily doings in the meantime through her avid social media posts.

While enjoying some sun and cocktails at Miami Beach recently, the 47-year-old bombshell said it was great to be home while serving up a striking thirst trap snap wearing a black high-leg one-piece swimsuit featuring a plunging neckline.

“Home sweet home,” she wrote on the Instagram share that has since snagged over 30k Likes with comments such as, “Lawd have mercy ❤️🙌🏽,” “Sizzling hot,” “Snack 😍🔥,” and “Yo Yo Yo Gooood Goooood looooooooooord Princess Pippen Mmmmmmm Mmmmmmmm😮😮😮😮😮😮😮.”