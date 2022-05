WWE superstar Carmella recently hitched her longtime boo Corey Graves, and the athlete is still in Cloud 9. The intimate ceremony saw their family and friends and a few colleagues in attendance. Weeks after her wedding, Carmella is still over the moon, as evidenced by her wedding-related Instagram posts.

Despite being a lover girl, Carmella gets down to business when necessary, and she stays stylish while kicking major butt.

Check out the pictures below.