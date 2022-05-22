How Jeffrey Lundgren's Violent Kirtland Cult Transformed A Small Ohio Town

Jeffrey Lundgren was born in Independence, Mississippi, on March 3, 1950. During his formative years, he was raised as a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (RLDS), now called the Community of Christ. Despite the religious nature of his upbringing, Lundgren allegedly suffered severe abuse from his strict father throughout his childhood.

During his middle and high school years, he was said to be a loner with limited social skills, but that didn't stop him from believing that he was better than those around him. As he inched towards adulthood, he would successfully convince others that he was someone to be looked up to as he could easily memorize long Bible passages.

After high school graduation, he enrolled at Central Missouri State University. This is where he met his future wife, Alice Keeler, also a member of the RLDS church. After marrying in 1970, Lundgren joined the U.S. Navy, served during the Vietnam War, and had children before relocating to Kirtland.