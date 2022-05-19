Daycare Workers Drugged Kids To Put Them To Sleep

Stewart County Sheriff’s Detective Dana Saltkill said parents reported they would often be unable to wake their children when they picked them up at the end of the day.

"When they would pick them up, they would sleep all the way home and sometimes reports of children staying up most of the night, so their sleeping habits are off," she told People magazine earlier this month. "They also made some disclosures that there was melatonin going on at lunchtime at the daycare center."

Investigators said the children ranged in age from infants to six years old and this had been going on for at least two years.

The children were reportedly receiving doses as high as two times more than what an average adult would take to try to help with sleep.