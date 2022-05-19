'The Ultimatum' Couple Madlyn Ballatori And Colby Kissinger Welcome First Child

The first season of The Ultimatum has come to an end but the cast is still making headlines.

Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger were among the show's success stories. After undergoing a rough journey during the show, they got engaged and tied the knot in the season finale.

More cheerful news was to come from Madlyn and Colby, who revealed in April that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple's bundle of joy has finally arrived and they happily shared the news with their fans. Find out more about Madlyn and Colby's baby and their plans.