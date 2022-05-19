'The Ultimatum' Couple Madlyn Ballatori And Colby Kissinger Welcome First Child

The first season of The Ultimatum has come to an end but the cast is still making headlines.

Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger were among the show's success stories. After undergoing a rough journey during the show, they got engaged and tied the knot in the season finale. 

More cheerful news was to come from Madlyn and Colby, who revealed in April that they were expecting their first child together. 

The couple's bundle of joy has finally arrived and they happily shared the news with their fans. Find out more about Madlyn and Colby's baby and their plans.

First Baby Of The Show

On May 2, Madlyn and Colby welcomed their daughter Josephine "Josie" Riley Kissinger at 7:25 a.m. Madlyn announced her baby's birth via a post on Instagram. She accompanied the post with a video showing her as she cuddled her newborn daughter. 

In the post's caption, the proud mom wrote, "We could not be more in love. God is so good. Big thanks to the incredible team of doctors and nurses who helped us throughout our stay. We are so thankful to be home together as a family now."

Madlyn and Colby also sat down for an exclusive interview with E! News to discuss their new life as parents and their plans for the future.

Josie, who weighed eight pounds and eight ounces at birth, is not only Madlyn and Colby's first child but also the show's first baby. 

What's Next For The Couple?

Madlyn may have just given birth, but she and Colby are not slowing down. In fact, the couple stated that they are planning a wedding.

"We're planning our wedding here soon," Colby shared. "So you'll get kind of a remake of what y'all saw on TV." 

"It'd be more like family and friends," he said, noting that Madlyn "already has the dress, we just need to line it up."

'I Felt Like A Champ'

Madlyn spoke at length about her pregnancy experience. When asked if there was anything about pregnancy that surprised her, she said, "I didn't know how much I was gonna love it. I really loved every minute of being pregnant. I mean, the last couple of weeks, of course, got hard and I was so eager to meet my baby, but I felt like a champ. 

The reality television star said pregnancy and childbirth gave her a new sense of confidence and love for herself and Colby. She concluded by saying it made her grow as an individual and them as a couple. 

Fellow 'Ultimatum' Cast Sent Their Wishes

The new mom also revealed that her fellow cast members sent in their wishes.

"April was the first and then I think Ray and Randall put it into the group text and everybody chimed in and shared their love," she said. 

The first season of The Ultimatum was exciting for all its fans, who look forward to getting more stories about the cast's lives behind the scenes. 

