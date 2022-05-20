Former Giants CB James Bradberry Signs With Eagles

Bradberry was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. In the four years he spent with the Panthers, he started 60 games, intercepting eight passes, recording 47 passes defended, 222 tackles, and three sacks.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in March 2020 to a three-year, $45M contract. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2020 with three interceptions, 18 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 54 tackles.

Bradberry recorded four interceptions, 17 passes defended, and 47 tackles in 2021.