Former Giants CB James Bradberry Signs With Eagles

James Bradberry in helmet
Wikimedia | Diddykong1130

Sports
Tristin McKinstry

The New York Giants released cornerback James Bradberry on May 9th, and the veteran corner has found a new home with a Giants rival.

Bradberry has signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced on Wednesday.

Instant Impact

Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry
Wikimedia | Denniscabrams

Bradberry was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. In the four years he spent with the Panthers, he started 60 games, intercepting eight passes, recording 47 passes defended, 222 tackles, and three sacks.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in March 2020 to a three-year, $45M contract. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2020 with three interceptions, 18 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 54 tackles.

Bradberry recorded four interceptions, 17 passes defended, and 47 tackles in 2021.

Joining Big Play Slay

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay defending a Washington Football Team wide receiver
Wikimedia | Pennsylvania2

The Eagles are adding to their cornerback core that includes Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox. Slay, a Pro Bowler in 2021, is coming off of a rebound year in his second season in Philadelphia following a trade from the Detroit Lions.

Philadelphia was rumored to be interested in Bradberry even before he was released. The Giants attempted to find a trade partner but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

Saving Cap

NY Giants on field
Shutterstock | 246394

For the Giants, creating cap space was absolutely vital this offseason. They entered the offseason $7M over the cap. New Giants general manager Joe Schoen signaled in his introductory press conference that moves would need to be made.

"It's a concern and it's real ... There are going to be difficult decisions that have to be made," Schoen said, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

According to ESPN, releasing Bradberry saved the Giants around $10.1M in cap space. He was set to make north of $13M this season, and would have counted as nearly $22M towards the team's cap space. The team now has around $6.5M in cap space, according to Spotrac.

Welcoming A Big Piece

New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry against the Washington Football Team
Wikimedia | Icodense99

A few Eagles players spoke to the media today. Linebacker TJ Edwards had just found out about the news right before meeting the media. "That's awesome," he said. "We're just adding really big pieces to this. And now it's just about everyone finding their role and fitting in."

Safety Marcus Epps also expressed excitement. "It's huge. Any time we can add a player like that, it can boost any team. He's a really good player, he's been proving he's a good player in this league for a while. So I'm really excited to meet him and I'm really excited to work with him."

