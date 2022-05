The New York Yankees will look to extend their dominance over the Baltimore Orioles when they visit Oriole Park at Camden Yards again tonight.

These AL East foes are coming off an exciting 5-4 duel, in which Aaron Judge homered twice to give the Bronx Bombers the win.

This will be the third of a four-game series, with the Yankees winning the first two games thus far. So, who'll prevail? Let's break it down!