When questioned if the two might settle their differences without going to court, Logan simply stated that it is too late and that he intends to face Mayweather in court.

"We're taking this one to court. See you in the courtroom. Congrats on going to prison, Floyd."

That is a big overreaction from Logan, because Floyd would eventually just give him the money. But, whatever is going on between the two might have to be resolved by a legal team just to get this mess straightened out.

Floyd hasn't spoken about the allegations, but has made recent comments when it comes to making money.

"Am I the best bank robber? Because I don't know nobody in sports that's my age and can still stick 'em up like that."