The Toronto Blue Jays knew they had a gem when they got Vladimir Guerrero Jr. But after some early struggles in his career, doubts were raised above his head.

He would have to overcome his father's shadow. More than that, he had to prove that he was smart and mature enough to make the most of all that raw power and talent.

Fast-forward to today, and Vladdy Jr. is a superstar in the making and one of MLB's finest bats already.