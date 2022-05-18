Mandy Rose In Bikini Flaunts Tantalizing 'Views'

Mandy also admitted to trying to make sure her diet was "on point," which was a bit hard due to healthy food not always being available. She also mentioned a YouTube channel in which she and Sonya Deville, her tag-team partner, started to review doughnuts. They hunt for the best-glazed Doughnuts and give their reviews on their channel. This was to be relieved from the hectic training and gain more nutrients. Squeezing out time, she also launched her skincare line, Amarose, and released a workout app, FitWithMandy. WWE was her priority but building a brand was also a way of setting herself all over.