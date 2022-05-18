'[Humor] Gets Us Over Bad Stuff': Ricky Gervais Defends Often-Offensive Jokes On 'Late Night'

Ricky Gervais was seen on the May 17 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, via ET Canada, to promote his new Netflix special, SuperNature, which he began working on in 2018, years before the world shut down as a result of the spread of COVID-19.

When host Stephen Colbert wanted to know if Gervais was forced to change his jokes amid the pandemic, the comedian admitted that his performances are "always evolving."

“There was a thought, ‘Will this be out of date?’ And then I realized that when you’re dealing with, you know, famine, AIDS, cancer, Hitler, those dudes are evergreen… so they’re not going to, they don’t date,” he stated.