Gisele Bundchen And Tom Brady Are Relationship Goals

Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, is one of the most recognized faces in the beauty and fashion industry. She is a famous supermodel, businesswoman, fashion model, writer, supermodel, and activist. For many, she is the last true supermodel of the modern era, taking the baton from Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and a handful of other models to reign during the late 90s and 2000s.

The Brazilian model has been listed among the highest-paid models globally by Forbes, and these days, her fortune has continued with ambassadorships and products sold around the world. The 41-year-old is also known for her on and off acting roles from 2004 to 2017, and still today, she has the body and face to command runways if she so pleases.

These days, however, Gisele is spending more time with her family, and her fans can always get a glimpse into her life behind the scenes. With 19 million Instagram followers, Gisele shares a series of photos about her achievements, life, family, vacation, and workout routines.