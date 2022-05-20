A Glimpse Into Johnny Depp's Real Estate World

Johnny Depp
Entertainment
A-list Hollywood actor, Johnny Depp, is well-known for his roles in films such as Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. His efforts in these blockbuster films have paid him handsomely, especially the Pirates Of The Caribbean series.

The actor, who has an estimated net worth of over $150 million, lives a luxury lifestyle, buying expensive real estate and automobiles. He has fourteen properties in his portfolio that cost him more than $75 million, including maintenance and personnel payments. Johnny has also sold, bought, and refurbished many of his estates over the years. 

The incredibly talented and successful actor has amassed a remarkable property portfolio that includes everything from a charming village in France to a seaside island.

Here is a glimpse of the actor's real estate portfolio. 

French Village Estate 

Johnny Depp in a suit
While the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was still making headlines for his legal issues with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, he reportedly relisted his French village estate for $55 million last year. 

Johnny initially put the estate on the market in 2015 and 2016 at various prices ranging from $27 million to $63 million but failed to sell it. He bought the estate in France for an undisclosed sum in 2001. 

The estate consists of a private mansion, a skate park, various cottages, a wine cave, and even a small café. He spent millions renovating the 19th-century buildings and visited the house with his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis and their children. The estate is just a few kilometers from St. Tropez.

A Cul-De-Sac In Hollywood Hills

The multimillionaire has built a cul-de-sac in Hollywood Hills with five residences in the last few years. The actor paid $19 million for the properties, which total 7,430 square feet. 

Johnny had hoped to build a tunnel connecting the houses to his main mansion, but he abandoned the project.

His main home has eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a pool, and a spacious backyard. Meanwhile, the estate comprises between 30 and 40 bedrooms and more than 40 bathrooms.

Somerset Property

Johnny expanded his real estate portfolio by purchasing a property in Somerset, Shire County, England, in 2014. The antique home is situated on the Somerset Mansion's 820-acre estate. 

The actor paid $2.5 million for the house and spent an additional $5 million to refurbish the interior. According to the Daily Mail, it has twelve bedrooms and eight bathrooms. He still owns the home and uses it as a base of operations when filming in England.

 Los Angeles Penthouses

Johnny Depp in a suit
According to Architectural Digest, the actor and his family have direct access to the building's sky deck, which includes a spa, workout studio, and swimming pool. 

He sold all the penthouses separately for $12.78 million, making a $2 million profit on the $10.88 million he paid.

Johnny possessed five penthouses in the iconic Eastern Columbia Lofts. He bought the first house in 2002 and went on to buy four more. The houses have nine bedrooms and fourteen baths and are positioned on the top floors. 

Private Bahamas Island 

Johnny Depp as Captain Sparrow
The 58-year-old actor discovered the cherished island in the Bahamas while filming Pirates Of The Caribbean in 2003. He purchased the island, known as The Little Halls Ponds Cay, for $3.6 million in 2004. In addition, the actor built a ranch-style home with a 360-degree perspective of the gorgeous vista on the estate. 

According to Page Six, five beaches encircle the island, two named after his children Lily-Rose and Jack, one named after his ex-wife Vanessa, the fourth named Ponzo in honor of the late novelist Hunter S. Thompson, and the fifth called Brando in recognition of his friend and mentor Marlon Brando.

Since the early 1990s, Johnny has amassed an enormous real estate portfolio. Despite selling most of his properties, he still owns the French village, his Somerset estate, and the Hollywood Hills property, which has become his principal abode.

