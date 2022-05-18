Chinese-American skier Eileen Gu had a busy week, but she still made time for fun in the sun with her friends and colleagues. The 18-year-old recently made the Forbes 30 under 30 list after performing ambassadorial duties for some of her partnered brands. Last week, she walked the runway for Louis Vuitton and then lounged in a boat after watching the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.
Eileen Gu Jet Skis In Bikini
Fun In The Sun
A fan reposted a picture of the athlete lounging in a boat wearing a two-toned marble swirl print cutout one-piece. The monokini flaunted her toned abs through its wide-cut outside while her long toned legs glowed under the sunlight. Gu shielded her eyes with her hand as her long wet hair fell to her waist, and she leaned against the boat's edge, placing one hand on deck for support.
A few moments before her jet ski ride, Gu partied with fellow Red Bull athletes, including Team USA short track speed skater Maame Biney.
Jet Skiing In Florida
She packed her blonde-brown hair in a ponytail in a red bull visor and wore mini shorts over her swimsuit. Later on, she rode a jet ski across Miami beach with Biney behind her, showing off her toned glutes and thighs in a bikini bottom and life jacket.
Biney also had the time of her life in a lovely resort in Aruba last month. The athlete lounged on a turquoise pool wearing a fiery red one-piece bathing suit.
Ready For The New Season
With the new skiing season only three months away, Gu is back to practicing, and she told her one million-plus Instagram fans that she's falling in love with the sport again. The athlete shared a short clip of herself gliding across the snow in full gear, and she looked thrilled while performing her stunts. Colleagues and fans in the comments complimented her form and technique, especially her Lead.
Her Journey
Before moving to her training spot, Gu posted a slideshow of her journey throughout the week. The post included a cover photo of her driving and the behind-the-scene moments of her Valentino runway walk. Gu also shared a video of herself jogging in black sports shorts and a matching cropped top with her Red Bull visor - after all, she has to keep fit to maintain those tight abs. The 18-year-old also shared a scenic picture of the beach and a back view of her and her Grandmother on their way to the China Central TV Gala last month.