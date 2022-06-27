The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most disappointing teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite having the "Big Three" of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers were still unable to reclaim the throne and even ended up missing the playoffs this season. Luckily, though they finished as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers remain an attractive destination for veteran players who are aiming to win their first NBA championship title next year.
NBA News: Patrick Beverley Willing To Play Alongside LeBron James & Russell Westbrook For LA Lakers
Patrick Beverley Interested In Joining Lakers
One of the players who admitted to having an interest in playing for the Lakers is veteran point guard Patrick Beverley of the Minnesota Timberwolves. In an appearance on ESPN's This Just In, Beverley admitted that if he was a free agent, he would strongly consider joining LeBron James and Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles.
“If I was a free agent and if me and Minnesota didn’t agree to a number, I wouldn’t even hesitate," Beverley said, as quoted by Lakers Nation. "Just to be able to play with a great like that, be able to pick his brain, be able to be a star in whatever role that I have. Playing aside Russell Westbrook…fantastic. Playing for the Lakers, couldn’t ask for a better job.”
Pressure Of Being A Purple And Gold
Beverley may have said some harsh words towards the Lakers during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, but he's well aware of how great an organization they are. He also acknowledged the fact that playing for the Purple and Gold isn't for everyone.
“I think obviously L.A., but that’s pretty much it," Beverley said. "It’s a lot of pressure playing for the Lakers and we’ve seen this with Russell Westbrook. Everything you do will be dissected to the tedious, to the smallest amount.”
Patrick Beverley Could Boost Lakers' Perimeter Defense
Most Lakers fans would definitely love to have Beverley on the team in the 2022-23 NBA season. Beverley may not be an All-Star, but he could provide a huge impact on both ends of the floor. Beverley could fill the hole that Alex Caruso left on their roster, giving them one of the league's best perimeter defenders.
In his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Beverley has proven that he can co-exist with ball-dominant guards like D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards, making him an intriguing fit alongside Westbrook in the Lakers' backcourt.
Path To Acquire Patrick Beverley
Beverley is a realistic target for the Lakers this summer. The Timberwolves may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to move him in the 2022 NBA offseason. But if he expresses his desire to play somewhere else, the Timberwolves would be forced to listen to offers for him on the trade market instead of taking the risk of losing him in the summer of 2023 as a free agent without getting anything in return. However, though he's already in the final year of his contract, the Lakers would still be needing to sacrifice a young player and/or a future draft pick to convince the Timberwolves to send him to Los Angeles.