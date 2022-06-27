NBA News: Patrick Beverley Willing To Play Alongside LeBron James & Russell Westbrook For LA Lakers

Patrick Beverley listening to ref's call
Wikimedia | Frenchieinportland

Sports
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most disappointing teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite having the "Big Three" of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers were still unable to reclaim the throne and even ended up missing the playoffs this season. Luckily, though they finished as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers remain an attractive destination for veteran players who are aiming to win their first NBA championship title next year.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Willing To Give Lakers Huge Discount To Reunite With LeBron James In LA

'Exhausting Tornado': Andy Cohen Describes Shopping Experience With 'RHOBH' Cast Member

NBA News: Kyrie Irving Wants Out Of Brooklyn

NBA Rumors: Proposed Bucks-Nets Blockbuster Sends Kyrie Irving To Milwaukee For Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen & Draft Picks

MLB Rumors: Dodgers Could Add Starting Pitching At Trade Deadline

Patrick Beverley Interested In Joining Lakers

Patrick Beverley trying to score for the Rockets
Wikimedia | Gtrbolivar

One of the players who admitted to having an interest in playing for the Lakers is veteran point guard Patrick Beverley of the Minnesota Timberwolves. In an appearance on ESPN's This Just In, Beverley admitted that if he was a free agent, he would strongly consider joining LeBron James and Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles.

“If I was a free agent and if me and Minnesota didn’t agree to a number, I wouldn’t even hesitate," Beverley said, as quoted by Lakers Nation. "Just to be able to play with a great like that, be able to pick his brain, be able to be a star in whatever role that I have. Playing aside Russell Westbrook…fantastic. Playing for the Lakers, couldn’t ask for a better job.”

Sports

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

By JB Baruelo

Pressure Of Being A Purple And Gold

Patrick Beverley talking to the referee
Shutterstock | 401692

Beverley may have said some harsh words towards the Lakers during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, but he's well aware of how great an organization they are. He also acknowledged the fact that playing for the Purple and Gold isn't for everyone.

“I think obviously L.A., but that’s pretty much it," Beverley said. "It’s a lot of pressure playing for the Lakers and we’ve seen this with Russell Westbrook. Everything you do will be dissected to the tedious, to the smallest amount.”

NBA Rumors: Proposed Heat-Wizards Trade Features Damian Lillard Joining Forces With Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In Miami

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

Patrick Beverley Could Boost Lakers' Perimeter Defense

Patrick Beverley driving into the basket
Shutterstock | 401692

Most Lakers fans would definitely love to have Beverley on the team in the 2022-23 NBA season. Beverley may not be an All-Star, but he could provide a huge impact on both ends of the floor. Beverley could fill the hole that Alex Caruso left on their roster, giving them one of the league's best perimeter defenders.

In his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Beverley has proven that he can co-exist with ball-dominant guards like D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards, making him an intriguing fit alongside Westbrook in the Lakers' backcourt.

Path To Acquire Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley shooting the ball from the perimeter
Shutterstock | 401692

Beverley is a realistic target for the Lakers this summer. The Timberwolves may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to move him in the 2022 NBA offseason. But if he expresses his desire to play somewhere else, the Timberwolves would be forced to listen to offers for him on the trade market instead of taking the risk of losing him in the summer of 2023 as a free agent without getting anything in return. However, though he's already in the final year of his contract, the Lakers would still be needing to sacrifice a young player and/or a future draft pick to convince the Timberwolves to send him to Los Angeles.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.