NBA News: Patrick Beverley Willing To Play Alongside LeBron James & Russell Westbrook For LA Lakers

One of the players who admitted to having an interest in playing for the Lakers is veteran point guard Patrick Beverley of the Minnesota Timberwolves. In an appearance on ESPN's This Just In, Beverley admitted that if he was a free agent, he would strongly consider joining LeBron James and Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles.

“If I was a free agent and if me and Minnesota didn’t agree to a number, I wouldn’t even hesitate," Beverley said, as quoted by Lakers Nation. "Just to be able to play with a great like that, be able to pick his brain, be able to be a star in whatever role that I have. Playing aside Russell Westbrook…fantastic. Playing for the Lakers, couldn’t ask for a better job.”