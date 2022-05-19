Michael K. Williams’ Nephew Speaks Out About Losing Him To Fentanyl

Dupont said though his uncle had a major drug addiction problem back in the day, wanted folks to know he had come a long way since and was “doing well”.

"Mike was doing well," he said. "He was working on a book. It did not appear to me that Mike was sliding back into addiction."

After serving 20 years and 7 months in prison, Dupont said in the four and a half years that he'd been home Williams didn't appear to be overwhelmed or dealing with any major issues to cause him to resort to drugs. "Michael also worked really hard not to have the things he was going through weigh on other people," he added. "And he was an actor, right, and you can fool people, you can convince people that you're okay."

Without a doubt, Dupont said his uncle "would not have knowingly taken fentanyl," stressing, "I know that like I know my first name."

When asked why it was "important" for him to come to the Red Table, he said, "Fentanyl finding its way into our communities is the reason why I know Michael would want me here."