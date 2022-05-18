Tara Lipinski's Diet For A Svelte Physique

Closeup of Tara Lipinski with long center-parted hair
Tara Lipinski’s skater physique hasn’t aged. Twenty-four years after she won gold at the 1998 Olympics in Nagano, Japan (at 15, the youngest gold medalist in the history of figure skating), she has long retired from her sport but still looks as svelte and slim as she did when she was competing.

The athlete-turned-sports commentator, now 39, has maintained her figure through the years by following a healthy diet and staying active through fitness classes. Keep scrolling to read what Lipinski eats in a day to achieve that physique.

Her Diet Before

Tara Lipinski in red dress
In a Q&A, the Philadelphia native talked about what her diet was like when she was a professional figure skater.

“I turned pro when I was 15 years old, so I didn’t really have a diet that I followed because I was training so hard and burning so many calories,” she said. “I just kept eating for fuel. I was having lots of pasta, but really didn't have a strict nutrition plan. Though as I got older, I definitely became much more aware of what I was putting in my body.”

Balance And Moderation

Tara Lipinski posing in a skintight pink dress
Through the years, Lipinski has become more conscious of healthy eating. She told People, “Since exercise and diet have been a part of my life since I was young, I know balance and moderation are key. One of the biggest lessons I learned from my athletic career is that I must listen to my body to stay at peak performance levels. But when I need to splurge, I splurge. And then when I need to bring it back to greens and fruit, I do.”

Breakfast And Snack

The skating star gave People an example of what she eats in a day. The magazine noted that women ideally need to take at least 1,200 calories a day, and Lipinski eats about 1,228 calories.

In the morning, she has a Grande Skinny Vanilla Latte from Starbucks and a breakfast consisting of a cup of Complete Bran Flakes with ½ cup almond milk and an everything bagel with two tablespoons of whipped butter.

Next is a snack that includes ¾ to one cup of cut cantaloupe and honeydew.

Lunch, Snack, And Dinner

For lunch, Lipinski has a half portion of grilled salmon along with Brussels sprout salad.

In the afternoon, she has another snack consisting of a 12-oz. can of diet cola and two pieces of Hershey’s dark chocolate Kisses.

For dinner, meanwhile, she eats one egg and three egg whites (free range, cage free) with ¼ cup tomatoes, ¼ cup onions, ¼ cup peppers, and ¼ cup chopped spinach. And for hydration throughout the day, she drinks five 16-oz. glasses of water.

