Tara Lipinski's Diet For A Svelte Physique

Tara Lipinski’s skater physique hasn’t aged. Twenty-four years after she won gold at the 1998 Olympics in Nagano, Japan (at 15, the youngest gold medalist in the history of figure skating), she has long retired from her sport but still looks as svelte and slim as she did when she was competing.

The athlete-turned-sports commentator, now 39, has maintained her figure through the years by following a healthy diet and staying active through fitness classes. Keep scrolling to read what Lipinski eats in a day to achieve that physique.