Former Eagles QB Carson Wentz Comments On Philly Return

Wentz never reached MVP-level heights in Philly again. In 2018 and 2019 combined, Wentz threw for 7113 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He missed time in 2018 with an injury as well.
The 2020 season was a miserable one, however, and marked the end of Wentz in the City of Brotherly Love. He played 12 games, throwing for 2620 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.
He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason and enjoyed a bit of a renaissance. He played all 17 games, throwing for 3563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven INTs. However, the Colts missed the playoffs on the back of a blowout Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.