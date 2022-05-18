Former Eagles QB Carson Wentz Comments On Philly Return

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz at his introductory press conference
Wikimedia | TaurusEmerald

Sports
Tristin McKinstry

After a year away, Carson Wentz is back under center for a team in the NFC East. And this season, he'll get to face the team that drafted him, twice.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz commented today on his upcoming return to Lincoln Financial Field when the Commanders play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

Just Another Game

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during a game against the Washington Football Team
Wikimedia | SecretName101

Wentz appeared on NFL Total Access today for an interview. When asked about the game, the former second-overall pick downplayed the narrative surrounding the clash.

"I know that'll be a big game, Wentz said. "A lot of emotions. I'm sure fans will eat that one up and it'll be fun and make for a good storyline. But at the end of the day, it's going to be just another ballgame. It's going to be a huge divisional game for us when that one comes."

A Tragic Fall

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during warmups before a game against the Washington Football Team
Wikimedia | LaDanian1000000

The story of Wentz's time in Philly may be one of "what if?" In 2017, Wentz and the Eagles were flying. Entering Week 14, the Eagles were 11-2, and Wentz was a clear MVP candidate.

However, Wentz would tear his ACL in that Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams, and would miss the rest of the season. The Eagles turned to back up Nick Foles, who took the team to a dramatic Super Bowl LII victory against the New England Patriots.

Leaving Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz calling an audible against the Washington Football Team
Wikimedia | Elisfkc

Wentz never reached MVP-level heights in Philly again. In 2018 and 2019 combined, Wentz threw for 7113 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He missed time in 2018 with an injury as well.

The 2020 season was a miserable one, however, and marked the end of Wentz in the City of Brotherly Love. He played 12 games, throwing for 2620 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason and enjoyed a bit of a renaissance. He played all 17 games, throwing for 3563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven INTs. However, the Colts missed the playoffs on the back of a blowout Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In The Nation's Capital

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz with his family at his introductory press conference in Washington DC
Wikimedia | Denniscabrams

Wentz is looking forward to life with the newly rebranded Commanders. "I can bring some of that insight to the locker room, to the team and then kind of be that leader as well," Wentz said. "A lot of familiarity and I'm looking forward to getting back in this division. It feels right."

However, Wentz isn't letting the narratives get to him. "I'm excited for it, but at the same time, I'm trying not to get too excited for that one, because, again, it's just football," Wentz said. "Can't press. Can't do too much."

