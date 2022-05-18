Inside Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden's New $12M Montecito Mansion

Although the opulent beachfront mansion is new to the Charlie's Angels actress and Good Charlotte vocalist, it is not their only California home. They have at least four other residences. This is despite the fact that the actress has formally retired from acting and has been out of the spotlight since 2018, and Benji has not released an album with Good Charlotte since the same year.

Cameron owns a contemporary cottage above L.A.'s Sunset Strip that she's had for more than 20 years; a secluded compound in Beverly Hills' Coldwater Canyon area that she bought for almost $9.5 million from Hollywood icon Candice Bergen in 2010; and a three-bedroom condo in lower Manhattan's Chelsea District that she paid $9.5 million for two years before marrying Madden. The couple also owns a seven-bedroom property in another part of Beverly Hills that they purchased for $14.7 million almost two years ago, right before their surrogate daughter Raddix was born.

With a combined wealth of $260 million, The Other Woman star and lead guitarist's bank accounts are unlikely to feel the impact of the exorbitant sale price of their newly acquired home.