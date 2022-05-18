Inside Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden's New $12M Montecito Mansion

After getting married two years ago, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden sold their individual residences (Cameron's Wearstler-designed New York apartment and Benji's Los Angeles home).
However, the A-list celebrity couple has now decided to own a mutual home on the West Coast as they have reportedly just paid $12.67 million for a sumptuous California property. The 2,483-square-foot property, which was completed in 1964, features a canyon view and an outdoor pool. Continue reading for more details about the home.