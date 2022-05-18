Inside Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden's New $12M Montecito Mansion

Cameron flaunts her blonde hair and a beautiful smile
Shutterstock | 699298

After getting married two years ago, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden sold their individual residences (Cameron's Wearstler-designed New York apartment and Benji's Los Angeles home). 

However, the A-list celebrity couple has now decided to own a mutual home on the West Coast as they have reportedly just paid $12.67 million for a sumptuous California property. The 2,483-square-foot property, which was completed in 1964, features a canyon view and an outdoor pool. Continue reading for more details about the home.

Fit For Royalty 

Outdoor area
Redfin | Redfin

The massive estate is spread across more than 7,162 square meters in the outer circle of the star-studded neighborhood, set in the ultra-exclusive gated community of Ennisbrook in the rolling hills of Montecito near Santa Barbara. 

The enormous Mediterranean-style property has recently been restyled and rebuilt and features six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and amazing attention to detail.

In addition, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, who have lived in Montecito since 2020, are notable residents. 

Gorgeous Home Amenities

Overview of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's home
Redfin | Redfin

A deluxe junior suite is among the six en-suite bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and three half-baths on the estate's main floor. The expansive homeowner's suite includes a sitting area with a chateau-style fireplace, an ocean-view terrace, two spa-style baths, and two room-sized walk-in closets on the upper level.

Aside from stunning, albeit distant views of the North Pacific's turquoise waves, the mansion has an entire cornucopia of opulent luxuries suited for a former acting goddess and a self-proclaimed American rocker.

A study/home office with a fireplace, a state-of-the-art media room for at-home movie watching, and a spa treatment room are among the other remarkable rooms. In addition, a poolside cabana located well below the main house and accessible via two curved staircases pampers swimmers and/or overnight guests with an open-plan living area, fireplace, and bathroom.

More Quality Finishes 

Staircase in Cameron Diaz's newly acquired Montecito home
Redfin | Redfin

High ceilings, quality finishes, and liberal use of marble and wide-plank wood floors characterize the light-filled interior areas. The cupola-topped double-height foyer's winding staircase and gallery, the adjoining pair of living rooms with fireplaces, the stone-balustraded terrace with serene sunset views, and the chef-friendly minimalist kitchen with a spacious formal dining room and an oversized butler's pantry are other highlights in the mansion.

Added Seclusion And Protection 

Interior of Cameron Diaz and Madden's Montecito home
Vogue.com.au | Redfin

The fully landscaped grounds include low native-stone walls and a waterfall cascades over a tumble of boulders, tucked into the ultra-exclusive guard-gated Ennisbrook enclave and fenced and gated for added seclusion and protection. Seasonal plantings surround emerald lawns, sheltered by mature trees, and a handful of raised bed gardens supply fresh herbs and vegetables. 

Multiple Real Estate Properties 

Kitchen
Redfin | Redfin

Although the opulent beachfront mansion is new to the Charlie's Angels actress and Good Charlotte vocalist, it is not their only California home. They have at least four other residences. This is despite the fact that the actress has formally retired from acting and has been out of the spotlight since 2018, and Benji has not released an album with Good Charlotte since the same year. 

Cameron owns a contemporary cottage above L.A.'s Sunset Strip that she's had for more than 20 years; a secluded compound in Beverly Hills' Coldwater Canyon area that she bought for almost $9.5 million from Hollywood icon Candice Bergen in 2010; and a three-bedroom condo in lower Manhattan's Chelsea District that she paid $9.5 million for two years before marrying Madden. The couple also owns a seven-bedroom property in another part of Beverly Hills that they purchased for $14.7 million almost two years ago, right before their surrogate daughter Raddix was born.

With a combined wealth of $260 million, The Other Woman star and lead guitarist's bank accounts are unlikely to feel the impact of the exorbitant sale price of their newly acquired home.

