Paris Hilton In Bikini Enjoys 'Sliving Summer'

Paris Hilton
Shutterstock | 3695024

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

Paris Hilton shared a glimpse of how the Electric Daisy Carnival was in a stunning two-piece seashell-themed bikini. The hotel mogul looked stunning, flaunting her abs and well-toned body.

Read on to see the photo and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too.

The Latest

'I Feel Freer': Jerrod Carmichael On Life After Coming Out

Former Eagles QB Carson Wentz Comments On Philly Return

Inside Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden's New $12M Montecito Mansion

Mom Of Two Seemingly Vanished In Texas

Deadly Cults: Inside The World Of Synanon Drug Rehab That Turned Violent

Paris Flaunts Her Well-Toned Physique!

Paris Hilton in sheer dress
Shutterstock | 2131613

The 41-year-old shared photos to her 18.8 million Instagram followers dressed in a leopard print bikini with her blonde hair tied back. She complimented the look with bedazzled sunglasses, a hairband on the head, and a butterfly print cover-up hanging around her arms while leaning on the rails.

Entertainment

Blake Lively Before Ryan Reynolds: The Actress’ Not-So-Charming Princes

By Salma Ahmed

Paris Was The First True Reality Starlet

The multi-millionaire heiress is famous as a " famous for being famous" icon. Paris Hilton is considered one of the most prominent influencers of the early 2000s. The heiress gained popularity in 2003 after featuring in The Simple Life - a reality show. The show, and the many spin-offs that came after it, cemented her status in the entertainment world and made her a household name. She even had a signature phrase - "That's hot", that she later trademarked and made millions from.

5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills

Gigi Hadid Flaunts Tiny Waist In Unzipped Versace Jumpsuit

Paris Is Returning To The Small Screen

Paris Hilton
Shutterstock | 2914948

Her biggest fans remember that Paris starred in a slew of television shows and even a few movies before concentrating on her fashion brand. As of late, the mogul has shown a willingness to return to her roots, so to speak. Hilton is returning to the screen, transitioning from a party-loving it girl to a timeless icon in a new twist on her fame.

Currently, she has a show, Paris in Love, on NBC's streaming service and a podcast, This is Paris, with IHeartMedia Inc. On the podcast, listeners can get even more insight into what it is like being Paris, her guest stars that are also her friends discuss a lot of hot topics and reminisce over days that most of us could never even imagine. Though her show Cooking in Paris on Netflix was canceled after a season, Hilton is developing unscripted content for other food programs as a part of the two-year deal with Warner Bros. No one turns a no into a yes quicker than Paris!

The Paris Workout Is One Of The Champions!

Paris Hilton
Wikimedia | Nehrams2020

Hilton is always up for an unconventional workout. Though she had once declared shopping is her cardio, she found a new way to remain fit. She currently performs calorie-blasting activities that can be done in a swimsuit, resistance workouts, and cycling.

Read Next

Must Read

NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant To Lakers, Anthony Davis To Suns In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Pistons

Gigi Hadid Flaunts Tiny Waist In Unzipped Versace Jumpsuit

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends Donovan Mitchell To Sixers For Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle & Draft Pick

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

NBA Rumors: Proposed Sixers-Blazers Deal Forms 'Big 3' Of Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid & James Harden In Philly

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.