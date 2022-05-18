Paris Hilton In Bikini Enjoys 'Sliving Summer'

Her biggest fans remember that Paris starred in a slew of television shows and even a few movies before concentrating on her fashion brand. As of late, the mogul has shown a willingness to return to her roots, so to speak. Hilton is returning to the screen, transitioning from a party-loving it girl to a timeless icon in a new twist on her fame.

Currently, she has a show, Paris in Love, on NBC's streaming service and a podcast, This is Paris, with IHeartMedia Inc. On the podcast, listeners can get even more insight into what it is like being Paris, her guest stars that are also her friends discuss a lot of hot topics and reminisce over days that most of us could never even imagine. Though her show Cooking in Paris on Netflix was canceled after a season, Hilton is developing unscripted content for other food programs as a part of the two-year deal with Warner Bros. No one turns a no into a yes quicker than Paris!