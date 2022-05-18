'Everything That I Do Is So Intentional': 'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Talks Season 6

Christine Quinn recently appareled on E! Network's The Daily Pop, where the Selling Sunset cast member confirmed the launch of her new business, a cryptocurrency-fueled brokerage, opened up about missing the season five reunion, and admitted that season six of the reality series could be a "battle of the brokerages."

"What's going on is I started my own brokerage a year and a half ago," Quinn said. "My husband [Christian Richard] and I started RealOpen.com, so it's a platform to facilitate home sales through cryptocurrency, and the seller will receive a cash transaction, so it's like a wire."