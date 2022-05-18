'Everything That I Do Is So Intentional': 'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Talks Season 6

Christine Quinn confirmed she is no longer working for The Oppenheim Group at the end of season five of Selling Sunset. So does that mean she won't be returning to the Netflix reality series for its sixth season? During a recent appearance, the realtor and mom addressed just that.

Christine Quinn Has Launched Her Own Business

Christine Quinn recently appareled on E! Network's The Daily Pop, where the Selling Sunset cast member confirmed the launch of her new business, a cryptocurrency-fueled brokerage, opened up about missing the season five reunion, and admitted that season six of the reality series could be a "battle of the brokerages."

"What's going on is I started my own brokerage a year and a half ago," Quinn said. "My husband [Christian Richard] and I started RealOpen.com, so it's a platform to facilitate home sales through cryptocurrency, and the seller will receive a cash transaction, so it's like a wire."

Christine Quinn Did Not Attend The 'Selling Sunset' Season 5 Reunion

As fans of Selling Sunset well know, Quinn was not seen at the reunion, even in a virtual sense, after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to the taping.

Although some of Quinn's co-stars, including Chrishell Stause and Mary Vander, questioned whether or not she was being honest about the diagnosis, Quinn confirmed, "I did test positive [for COVID-19]."

"I had a campaign due the next day. Like, I gotta get my bag at the end of the day. So, I was fine. I didn't miss out on anything," she added.

Christine Quinn Won't Be Apologizing To Her Co-Stars Anytime Soon

"I'm too busy. You think I have time for more apologies? Like, no," Quinn said. "Everything that I do is so intentional, and if there is something to where I'm like, ‘You know what? Maybe I did hurt someone's feelings,' sure. I'll apologize if I actually mean it, but not too often."

Throughout the fifth season, Quinn feuded with nearly every cast member on the show.

Christine Quinn's Confidence Has Been Built Over Time

Following the release of her first book, How to Be a Boss B-tch, Quinn said that her confidence has been an acquired skill, as opposed to something she was born with.

"My book is for—whether you know me or whether you've never heard of me—I wanted someone to walk into an airport and feel inspired and be like, ‘You know what? I wanna live the most unapologetic, authentic version of my life,'" she explained.

