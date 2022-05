“I was targeting one day on this trip,” Boone said, referencing the Yankees stretch of eight games in eight days. “I think they all could use one when we’re going through this stretch at the time I give it to them,” Boone said.

New York's schedule has them playing 22 games in 23 days, so a day off makes sense. And when asked if Judge may be a bit dinged up, Boone repeated that this was a targeted off day. “I’m sure at this level, you get a little bit beaten up. But this is more about I kind of had one of these days, and potentially this one in mind, as we head it off on this trip," he said.