'Yeah, I Did That': 'RHOC' Alum Meghan King Bares It All During Camping Trip

Meghan King, formerly of Bravo's Real Housewives of Orange County, shared a racy photo of herself on her Instagram Story over the weekend in which she was seen posing nude amid a camping trip in the woods.
Meghan King turned heads over the weekend as she shared a photo of herself in no clothing as she hiked through Joshua Tree National Park.
According to a report from In Touch Weekly magazine, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, who shares three young children with her ex-husband, MLB player Jim Edmonds, posted her shocking image on Saturday, May 14.
In King's photo, she was seen with a smile on her face as she wore a pair of sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat.
In her caption, King explained, “Yeah, I did that.”
Meghan King Hid Her Private Parts With Strategically Placed Emoji
In addition to her telling caption, King posted a series of emojis over her private parts so as to not reveal too much to her audience. Still, the image was quite racy and made its rounds all over fan pages for the Real Housewives and on other outlets.
In fact, the image was so racy that the sharing of it seems to have led King's hashtag (#MeghanKing) to be banned, at least temporarily, on Instagram.
Meghan King's Hashtag Is Currently Inaccessible
When visiting King's hashtag on Instagram, fans and followers of the Real Housewives of Orange County alum are met with a very telling message, that seems to have something to do with the latest image she shared.
"Top posts from [#meghanking] are currently hidden because the community has reported some content that may not meet Instagram's community guidelines," the message from Instagram reads.
Meghan King Also Shared A Second Snap With Her Instagram Audience
In addition to her clothing-free hiking photo, King also shared an additional post to her Instagram page, as revealed by Us Weekly on May 15.
“Took myself off the grid and into the desert to camp for the first time — ever,” King wrote as she was seen meditating, this time while fully clothed. “So if I don’t come back come find me in Joshua Tree! #masterdating.”
King appeared in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County for seasons 10, 11, and 12, during which time she was married to Edmonds.
The series is expected to return to Bravo for a 17th season, although a premiere date has not yet been set.