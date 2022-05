The New York Mets' start to the season looked way too good to be true. The rotation was thriving, the bats were hot, and the team looked like a legit World Series contender.

Then, as it usually happens, things started to go south. They lost Sean Reid Foley due to Tommy John surgery, James McCann and Tylor Megill were sent to the 15-day IL, and Trevor May and Jacob deGrom are also due for a long spell on the sidelines.