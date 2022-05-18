Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Leggy Minisdress

She may be a big actress in Hollywood now, but what many may not realize is that Kaley was well on her way to becoming a major tennis player before fate intervened. Even to this day, she maintains a workout schedule that is only a few notches below her days as a semi-pro tennis player.

The popular Big Bang Theory actress' fitness routine includes a full-body workout comprising stability work, conditioning, and resistance training. Kaley also tries to maintain her diet as healthy as possible no matter her state. She eats a balanced, healthy, filling meal and gives herself some cheat days. But, her cheat days are very strict, especially when she has a photo shoot or big event coming up. This is how she is able to maintain a red carpet-ready body any time of the year.