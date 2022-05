It's been two years since the Warriors made the playoffs. But every time Steve Kerr's team has reached the postseason, they've made it to the NBA Finals.

So, after five straight trips to basketball's ultimate stage, the Dubs will look to go back where they've always belonged. They're tailor-made for the postseason and the team with the most experience at this stage, so there's plenty of pressure on their shoulders.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will lead the way for a team also featuring plenty of youth.