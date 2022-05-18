'There Were Moments Of Self-Doubt': Dua Lipa On Almost Quitting Music

Sometimes having one of the world's most significant achievements like the Grammy Awards does not guarantee a happy and healthy state of mind. It is no secret that artists sometimes get better ratings after they start winning awards, but in Lipa's case, things got pretty disturbing.

Even after an outstanding performance at the 2019 Grammys, the New Rules artist's trolling increased. Lipa, who has received 11 MTV awards, once revealed that she experienced much criticism after her first record, which consequently led to anxiety.

With the negativity increasing every day, Lipa got more concerned. Instead of retaliating against people's bullying, the musician started believing that she was not good enough to be in the music industry. However, after having to deal with the trauma the bullies caused, Lipa came out stronger and more confident in her skills.