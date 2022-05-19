A Look At Anna Kendrick's Dating History

Kendrick met Edgar Wright in 2009. At the time Kendrick was filming Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and the two met on set. Wright was the director of the film and has additional directorial credits for Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver, Last Night in Soho, and The World's End. The pair dated for four years. While there is no reason for the split, it is said that the pair quietly separated ways.

Moths before their separation, Kendrick said, "he's good, but I don't really talk about him". Shortly after the split, it was reported that a friend of Kendrick told MailOnline that "Anna and Edgar really love each other, but the relationship ended amicably. They're both great, funny people".