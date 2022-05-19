A Look At Anna Kendrick's Dating History

Anna Kendrick close up
Shutterstock | 842284

Entertainment
Ingrid Vasquez

Anna Kendrick has been a fan favorite for years. From Broadway to Pitch Perfect, Kendrick has been in part of the Hollywood scene for ages. With it has come dating history. Here is who the actress has dated.

The Latest

MLB News: Vladimir Guerrero Jr Credits Maturity For His Great Play

NBA News: Steph Curry Reveals The Warriors' Mindset Ahead Of WCF

Elon Musk Switches From Democrat To Republican

Michael K. Williams’ Nephew Speaks Out About Losing Him To Fentanyl

What Kelly Ripa Eats To Maintain Her Fit Figure

Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright red carpet photo
Shutterstock | 696262

Kendrick met Edgar Wright in 2009. At the time Kendrick was filming Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and the two met on set. Wright was the director of the film and has additional directorial credits for Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver, Last Night in Soho, and The World's End. The pair dated for four years. While there is no reason for the split, it is said that the pair quietly separated ways.

Moths before their separation, Kendrick said, "he's good, but I don't really talk about him". Shortly after the split, it was reported that a friend of Kendrick told MailOnline that "Anna and Edgar really love each other, but the relationship ended amicably. They're both great, funny people".

Entertainment

Anna Kendrick In Bikini Sticks Tongue Out

By chisom

Ben Richardson

Ben and Anna
Wikimedia | Tm

Ben Richardson is a cinematographer and television producer. Richardson is known for his role in films that include Beats of the Southern Wild, The Fault In Our Stars, Wind River, and Those Who Wish Me Dead. He is also a Primetime Emmy Award nominee for his role in the limited series Mare of Eastown. The pair began dating in 2014. While not much is known about their long-term relationship, the pair split in 2020.

Kate Beckinsale In Bikini Celebrates Her MUA

Anna Kendrick In Bikini Takes A Dip in The Sea

Bill Hader

Bill Hader red carpet
Shutterstock | 751606

Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick's comedic talent could be why the pair landed together. People reported in early 2022 that the pair has been dating "quietly over a year." An insider told the publication: "They met years ago. She's hosted Saturday Night Live and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie."

The SNL alum, however, is not public about his relationship with Kendrick. He said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the reason behind the secrecy is his daughters. Hader told the publication: "They just want me to be their dad. They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that's what I do."

Anna Kendrick's Future

Anna Kendrick red carpet
Shutterstock | 842245

Even with the privacy of her personal life, Anna Kendrick is bound to continue having success in all areas! Don't expect her to say much about her most recent relationship, however. In a 2020 interview with Fairfax Media she said: "Well, as far as keeping it private, it isn't easy, as you are proving right now. But that's just always how it's been for me."

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario In Swimsuit Flaunts Shapely Buns

Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Recharges In Pool

Anna Kendrick In Bikini Sticks Tongue Out

Mandy Rose Straddles Bike In Athleisure

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Enjoys 'Change Of Scenery'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.