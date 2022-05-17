Chanel West Coast Shows Off Toned Legs While Mini-Golfing

Chanel West Coast showed fans she knows how to swing a golf club around while posing on the mini-golf course for a recent Instagram update. Although her caption indicated that she's a novice at the sport, her ultra-toned legs proved the rapper is definitely acing her quad workouts at the gym.

Take a look below!

'Cutest Golfer'

Rocking the putting green in some of her favorite designer brands, West Coast put her sculpted pins on show in a plaid Burberry co-ord paired with Nike sneakers and a chic Balenciaga purse. The 33-year-old flaunted her lean legs while dangling her putter in the air, leading her beau, Dom Fenison, to dub her "the cutest golfer around" in the comments.

West Coast may not be a pro on the links -- "I genuinely SUCK at mini golf," read her candid caption -- but her perfect form was undeniable in the pics. The MTV host owes it all to a super-active lifestyle, which includes plenty of outdoor sports, such as roller skating and jetskiing.

Scroll to find out how she stays in shape!

'I Want To Enjoy Myself'

Chanel West Coast in red leather bra, matching hat and patterned black-and-white pants at the 'Venom' premiere.
Shutterstock | 673594

A firm believer in fun workouts that are equally good for the body and soul, the 33-year-old rapper told InTouch: "I wanna enjoy myself, you know? And the only way to enjoy yourself is to try to stay as active as you can."

For West Coast, that involves anything from hiking on Catalina Island to jetskiing in Miami. "Jetskiing is a fun workout," the bicoastal star said in the interview.

A good dance session will also do the trick, with the TV personality regularly entertaining fans with her sick moves on her Insta and TikTok.

But where you'll find her most often is in the gym, working on those abs and legs.

Scroll for her workout videos!

Her Ab Workout

The America's Sweetheart artist has set up a home gym -- one decked in pink and fully equipped with all kinds of gear, including a treadmill as of 2020 -- so she's always ready to go. Based on her workout videos on Instagram and YouTube, the secret to her chiseled abs is cardio, which she mixes up with sit-ups, Russian twists, V ups, bicycle crunches, scissor kicks, and planks.

While she definitely preaches cardio over working out with weights, that doesn't mean she doesn't incorporate dumbbells and kettlebells into her routine. Check it out below!

Her Leg Workout

The "No Plans" singer doesn't skip leg day either, relying on squats, lunges, and burpees to tone up her glutes, hamstrings, and calves. A typical leg workout for West Coast includes resistant band squat curls and presses, combined with reverse one-legged squats and Trx band exercises.

As for her diet, she has a somewhat hedonistic approach that makes it clear she works out hard just so that she can eat whatever she wants. "A lot of people like to start themselves on cute diets, but the truth is you can really eat whatever you want as long as you workout on a daily basis," she told Hollywood Life a while back. "I try to eat healthy [sic], but since I work out, I still enjoy a large pizza by myself!"

