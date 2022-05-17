Chanel West Coast Shows Off Toned Legs While Mini-Golfing

A firm believer in fun workouts that are equally good for the body and soul, the 33-year-old rapper told InTouch: "I wanna enjoy myself, you know? And the only way to enjoy yourself is to try to stay as active as you can."
For West Coast, that involves anything from hiking on Catalina Island to jetskiing in Miami. "Jetskiing is a fun workout," the bicoastal star said in the interview.
A good dance session will also do the trick, with the TV personality regularly entertaining fans with her sick moves on her Insta and TikTok.
But where you'll find her most often is in the gym, working on those abs and legs.
