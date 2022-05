Although Drew was happy to pass on the role to the up-and-coming actress, the moment was an emotional one for the two 'firestarters.' As soon as Ryan appeared on stage, they embraced and expressed disbelief over finally being able to meet. "I'm so happy to meet you," the Daytime TV host gushed in between tears. The young star could also not hold back her tears as she expressed the same sentiment.

The mom-of-two commended Ryan for her work in the reboot. Drew urged fans to go watch the movie, which is now out in theaters. "I love the incredible @ryankarmstrong so much. The baton is passed to her! You must see @firestartermov!" she captioned the heartfelt video.