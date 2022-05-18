Deadly Cults: Inside The World Of Synanon Drug Rehab That Turned Violent

While members may have initially joined to curb their drug abuse, the world of Synanon was centered around more than just tackling addiction. Each new member was required to transfer their assets to the organization. Of course, this had the potential to interfere with the group's finances, so in 1974, Dederich decided that Synanon was a religion.

After committing to Synanon, members were also required to do a variety of specific and sometimes odd things, such as shaving their heads, wearing overalls, and living together in the compounds. Throughout it all, they had to obey Dederich as well, who very much required a high level of control in every way.

Reports also began emerging that child abuse was running rampant inside the walls as ex-members recalled being punched and beaten in their youth. Mothers were also allegedly kept from their babies and the children were raised in an area called the "hatchery." After these allegations leaked to the press, Dederich began prohibiting members from having children, even going so far as to enforce mandatory abortions and vasectomies.