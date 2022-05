The most heartfelt story of the Duff dogs and maybe celebrity pets, in general, is that of Momo, formerly Mojito, who was born in a litter belonging to a dog who ran away from home and returned pregnant. According to Bored Panda, the litter was taken to Love Leo Rescue and it consisted of Momo and his three sisters. The publication also referenced a research finding by the Scottish Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals that black dogs find it difficult to be adopted, which proved to be the case for Momo, spending a month waiting for a forever home in the shelter.

However, Hilary came along and adopted "the runt" of the half pug half chihuahua litter, and Love Leo Rescue shared the victory for black-coated dogs on Facebook writing "Another win for black dogs everywhere".