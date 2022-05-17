In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star center Anthony Davis and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis may be one of the players who helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship title but after suffering two disappointing seasons, some people started wondering if they should still keep him on their roster. The Lakers are yet to make AD available on the trading block but according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the team will discuss the possibility of moving the injury-prone superstar this summer.
NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant To Lakers, Anthony Davis To Suns In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Pistons
The Latest
Anthony Davis To Suns
One of the most intriguing landing spots for Davis is the Phoenix Suns. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Suns to acquire Davis in the 2022 NBA offseason. The suggested deal won't only be between the Lakers and the Suns, but it would also involve the Detroit Pistons. In the proposed three-way trade, the Suns would get Davis, the Lakers would receive Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk, and the Pistons would obtain DeAndre Ayton.
Lakers Swap Anthony Davis For Two Floor-Spacing Bigs
The proposed three-team blockbuster would make a lot of sense for the Lakers if they no longer believe in Davis and decide to build around the tandem of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.
"With this deal, the Los Angeles Lakers may forego the most valuable asset in the deal (Ayton), but they’re getting a comfortably better fit for their current roster," Piercey wrote. "This trade may even allow them to hang onto Westbrook. For all of his flaws, it’s fair to say their 2021-22 roster did not maximize his strengths. By adding a stretch big in Olynyk and a strong floor-spacing four in Grant, they’d be giving him a much better opportunity to succeed."
Suns Take A Gamble On Anthony Davis
Swapping Ayton for Davis would be a huge gamble for the Suns, but it could be a big win for them, especially if AD can regain his All-Star form and manage to stay away from any major injury. When he's 100 percent healthy, Davis is a dominant force under the basket and would significantly improve the Suns' performance on both ends of the floor.
Davis would give the Suns a very reliable scoring option next to Devin Booker, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, defender, and floor spacer. Sharing the court with a big man who can knock down shots from beyond the arc would make it easier for Booker to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when he's trapped by the opposing team's defense.
Pistons Get A Franchise Center
While the Lakers and the Suns are expected to have second thoughts about the deal, the proposed three-team trade would be a no-brainer for the Pistons. Aside from taking away the pressure of giving Grant a massive contract extension this summer, the suggested deal would also enable them to swap his expiring contract into a young and promising center in Ayton. At 23, Ayton perfectly fits the timeline of the Pistons' young core of Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, and Marvin Bagley III.