Mother's Day is a special day set to celebrate mothers, and to this effect, Iman Shumpert showered his wife, Teyana Taylor, with praises. To mark the celebration in a mother's day post, Iman wrote a beautiful message to his wife.
Iman Shumpert Shares Heartwarming Message To Teyana Taylor
Heartwarming Mother's Day Post
The 31-year-old basketball player showered his wife with praises in honor of the Mother's Day celebration. He shared photos of Teyana with their two beautiful daughters, Iman Tayla and Rue Rose, with a heartwarming message on Instagram. The doting husband wrote, "Happy mothers day, my love," and continued, "May you always measure your worth in the eyes of these little angels who share your heartbeat." The intense emotion he has for her could be felt as he added, "I love you, we love you. I think I shot up the right club".
Becoming Parents
In 2015, the couple welcomed their first child, Iman Tayla, in the bathroom of their family home. This amazing moment was captured by the 911 dispatcher audio when Iman called for emergency service. The fire department and ambulance were able to get there in time to transport her to the hospital. This marvelous experience became a tradition as they welcomed their second child, Rue Rose, in the bathroom of their house in 2020.
The celebrity mom expressed her endless love for her daughters, " I love my babies." She further expressed, "Even though all this craziness, I'm obsessed." She also talked about how she has always wanted to be a mother and have her children with her everywhere. True to this, Iman Tayla has been on the stage with her mother on various occasions, and Rue has been in the spotlight once in a while.
Passing Down Parenting Advice
Teyana passed down some advice on parenting that she learned from her mother. Being a new mom could bring about a lot of pressure on trying to know everything about parenting. The songwriter advised mothers to shake off the pressure and realize they don't have to be perfect.
"There's no such thing as being a perfect mom. I think as a new mom; we get caught up thinking that we're doing everything wrong. And it's like, no wrong or right way, you know? So just do not overthink it and, you know, always do the best you can do and not put too much pressure on yourself."
The American singer's parenting style is another thing her mother passed down to her. With this, she constantly poured out her jar of love on her beautiful daughters.
Teyana And Iman Shumpert's Relationship
The couple met in 2014 while healing from a breakup. Their relationship started from a friendship and elevated to more. They announced they were expecting a baby in 2015 and got engaged during the baby shower. Their love continued to grow, and so did their family.