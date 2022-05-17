Iman Shumpert Shares Heartwarming Message To Teyana Taylor

In 2015, the couple welcomed their first child, Iman Tayla, in the bathroom of their family home. This amazing moment was captured by the 911 dispatcher audio when Iman called for emergency service. The fire department and ambulance were able to get there in time to transport her to the hospital. This marvelous experience became a tradition as they welcomed their second child, Rue Rose, in the bathroom of their house in 2020.

The celebrity mom expressed her endless love for her daughters, " I love my babies." She further expressed, "Even though all this craziness, I'm obsessed." She also talked about how she has always wanted to be a mother and have her children with her everywhere. True to this, Iman Tayla has been on the stage with her mother on various occasions, and Rue has been in the spotlight once in a while.