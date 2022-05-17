Iman Shumpert Shares Heartwarming Message To Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor
Shutterstock | 4559857

Sports
Ashabi Azeez

Mother's Day is a special day set to celebrate mothers, and to this effect, Iman Shumpert showered his wife, Teyana Taylor, with praises. To mark the celebration in a mother's day post, Iman wrote a beautiful message to his wife. 

The Latest

The Story Behind Branch Davidians Sect And Their Deadly Siege

Ashley Benson And Shay Mitchell Are 'Like Sisters'

MLB News: Buck Showalter Won't Make Excuses Amid Mets' String Of Injuries

Mike Lindell Wants To File Election Lawsuits In All 50 States

Elon Musk Is Trying To Back Out Of Twitter Deal, Expert Says

Heartwarming Mother's Day Post

Teyana Taylor
Shutterstock | 1296406

The 31-year-old basketball player showered his wife with praises in honor of the Mother's Day celebration. He shared photos of Teyana with their two beautiful daughters, Iman Tayla and Rue Rose, with a heartwarming message on Instagram. The doting husband wrote, "Happy mothers day, my love," and continued, "May you always measure your worth in the eyes of these little angels who share your heartbeat." The intense emotion he has for her could be felt as he added, "I love you, we love you. I think I shot up the right club". 

Sports

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving To Lakers, Terry Rozier To Nets In Suggested Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Hornets

By JB Baruelo

Becoming Parents

Teyana Taylor
Shutterstock | 64736

In 2015, the couple welcomed their first child, Iman Tayla, in the bathroom of their family home. This amazing moment was captured by the 911 dispatcher audio when Iman called for emergency service. The fire department and ambulance were able to get there in time to transport her to the hospital. This marvelous experience became a tradition as they welcomed their second child, Rue Rose, in the bathroom of their house in 2020.

The celebrity mom expressed her endless love for her daughters, " I love my babies." She further expressed, "Even though all this craziness, I'm obsessed." She also talked about how she has always wanted to be a mother and have her children with her everywhere. True to this, Iman Tayla has been on the stage with her mother on various occasions, and Rue has been in the spotlight once in a while. 

NBA Rumors: Lakers Forms 'Big 3' Of Ben Simmons, LeBron James & Anthony Davis In Proposed 3-Team Deal With Nets & Knicks

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Land Zion Williamson For Trade Package Including Five First-Round Picks In Proposed Deal

Passing Down Parenting Advice

Teyana Taylor
Shutterstock | 842245

Teyana passed down some advice on parenting that she learned from her mother. Being a new mom could bring about a lot of pressure on trying to know everything about parenting. The songwriter advised mothers to shake off the pressure and realize they don't have to be perfect.

"There's no such thing as being a perfect mom. I think as a new mom; we get caught up thinking that we're doing everything wrong. And it's like, no wrong or right way, you know? So just do not overthink it and, you know, always do the best you can do and not put too much pressure on yourself."

The American singer's parenting style is another thing her mother passed down to her. With this, she constantly poured out her jar of love on her beautiful daughters. 

Teyana And Iman Shumpert's Relationship

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert
Shutterstock | 4224178

The couple met in 2014 while healing from a breakup. Their relationship started from a friendship and elevated to more. They announced they were expecting a baby in 2015 and got engaged during the baby shower. Their love continued to grow, and so did their family. 

Read Next

Must Read

Gigi Hadid Flaunts Tiny Waist In Unzipped Versace Jumpsuit

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

NBA Rumors: Proposed Sixers-Blazers Deal Forms 'Big 3' Of Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid & James Harden In Philly

NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Could Be Traded To Heat In Suggested Three-Way Deal Involving Cavs & Spurs

Miley Cyrus vs. Ariana Grande: Who Has The Bigger Salary For 'The Voice?'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.