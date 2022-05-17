Charles Barkley Warns Sixers About Giving James Harden $200 Million Contract Extension

Harden has a player option on his contract and is eligible to sign a massive contract extension this summer. Though both parties intend to continue their partnership, former NBA player and analyst Charles Barkley believes that giving Harden a four-year, $200 million extension would be a huge mistake for the Sixers.

"If the Sixers give him that money, they should fire whoever gives him that contract because that’d kill the franchise for the next 10 to 15 years because I can say when they made that trade, the reason I don’t like the trade is I don’t think they’re gonna win the championship in the next two years, and they’re gonna waste two years of Joel Embiid," Barkley said in an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, as quoted by Yahoo Sports.