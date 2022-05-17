The Story Behind Branch Davidians Sect And Their Deadly Siege

Branch Davidians, an offshoot and a splinter group of the “Davidians” believed they were chosen to restore the Davidic kingdom of Israel based on the teachings of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and its interpretations of the Book of Revelations in the Bible. Following the death of the cult’s leader Benjamin Roden in 1978, his wife Lois Roden succeeded him.

However, it wasn’t long before she was captivated by the alluring young Vernon Howell, also known as David Koresh, who was 40 years younger than her. Soon, the self-declared prophetess and her new protégé ensued into a sexual relationship under the guise of producing an heir apparent and offspring who would be the chosen one.

Predictably, Lois' son, George Roden, who had expected to ascend the throne after his mother’s death, declared war on the young protégé, following the group's split depending on their allegiance.