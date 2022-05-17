The Story Behind Branch Davidians Sect And Their Deadly Siege

While Hollywood blockbusters such as the 1971 apocalyptic movie The Omega Man fascinated movie fans for many years, a real-life self-induced apocalypse rocked the community of Waco, Texas, in the early nineties. As a result, 86 people died, including agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), after authorities attempted to rein in members of the Branch Davidians and its cult leader David Koresh.
Over the years salivating media coverage has tried to depict the delusional mindset of the group via documentaries and television miniseries. The 1993 massacres will forever be synonymous with the city of Waco Texas.