'RHOD' Alum Brandi Redmond Talks 'Taking Time Away From Social Media' After Show's Cancelation

Brandi Redmond may have gained fame for exposing her life to the cameras on The Real Housewives of Dallas, which aired on Bravo for five seasons from 2016 to 2021, but these days, following the series' indefinite cancelation, she's doing her best to keep certain aspects of her private life away from the public.
Brandi Redmond Shared An Important Message With Her Fans And Followers On Instagram
Brandi Redmond felt that her Instagram audience needed to hear a certain message over the weekend.
As she continues to enjoy life away from the Bravo reality cameras following the cancelation of The Real Housewives of Dallas last August, Redmond keeps in touch with her fans and followers by appearing on social media from time to time. However, as she explained in one of her most recent posts, she believes that too much interaction online is not a good thing.
Brandi Redmond Wanted To Offer Her Instagram Audience A Boost Of Self Esteem
"THIS…I feel in my heart people need to hear this," Redmond began in an Instagram post shared on May 13. "It is a fact that taking time away from social media and living in the moment boosts your self esteem, confidence and personal relationships."
According to Redmond, she believes that when one spends too much time on social media, they end up comparing themselves to others, reflecting on what others have that they do not.
Brandi Redmond Offered A Bible Verse To Her Audience For Inspiration
"It’s easy to compare ourselves and what we do or don’t have in life on social platforms but one thing is a fact. You ALWAYS have God and he doesn’t have to like your posts. He LOVES YOU Just As YOU are," Redmond continued, citing John 3:16 in her post, which reads, "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."
Also in her post, Redmond shared a video of what appeared to be her son Bruin riding a rollercoaster.
Brandi Redmond Adopted Son Bruin In 2018
“It’s changed our lives forever,” Redmond told PEOPLE of her son. “We are obsessed with him, my whole family is. We’re just so blessed.”
Redmond also noted the irony that the child was red-headed, just like she, her husband, and their daughters are.
“It’s crazy,” Redmond noted. “He’ll always look like he came from me, which he did — he came from my heart.”