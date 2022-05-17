Lisa Hochstein's husband, Lenny Hochstein, announced his plans for divorce on Monday, while also revealing he is now dating model Katharina Mazepa. But just months ago, the Real Housewives of Miami cast member said that she and Lenny weren't dealing with marital issues.
'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Was 'Blindsided' By Husband's Divorce Announcement
Lisa Hochstein Had No Idea Her Husband Lenny Had Moved On From Their Marriage
Lisa Hochstein claimed to have been "blindsided" by her husband Lenny Hochstein's divorce announcement on Monday. And, according to an Us Weekly report regarding the split, that should come as a surprise to no one.
On May 16, the outlet shared a statement they received from the Real Housewives of Miami cast member back in March, at which time she addressed the then-recent reveal of an emotional affair the plastic surgeon had engaged in years prior.
Lisa Hochstein Claimed Her Issues Were From 'So Long Ago'
“A lot of people had a lot of questions about where we are in our marriage and a lot of the issues were from so long ago, like, eight years ago. So they really aren’t issues in our life right now, but I had to address it because people wanted to know. And I signed up for a reality TV show,” Lisa explained to Us Weekly in March, referencing a storyline that aired on The Real Housewives of Miami season four.
'Old Wounds' Were Opened By The 'RHOM' Storyline
According to Hochstein, she did feel that old wounds were opened by the emotional affair coming out on The Real Housewives of Miami, even though she insisted she and Lenny had worked through their issues.
“It definitely opened up the old wounds. It’s not something I wanted to talk about, but I knew it was a topic that would come up because some people knew about it. I wanted to talk about it on my terms before somebody kind of, like, just asked me about it in a scene or in a group setting.”
Lenny Hochstein Claims His Romance With Katharina Mazepa Began After He Split From Lisa
Although Hochstein claims to have been caught off-guard by the news of her and Lenny's impending divorce, he made it seem as if the two of them had decided long ago to call it quits on their marriage.
“It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” he said.
The fifth season of The Real Housewives of Miami is currently in production.