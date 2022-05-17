'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Was 'Blindsided' By Husband's Divorce Announcement

Lisa Hochstein claimed to have been "blindsided" by her husband Lenny Hochstein's divorce announcement on Monday. And, according to an Us Weekly report regarding the split, that should come as a surprise to no one.

On May 16, the outlet shared a statement they received from the Real Housewives of Miami cast member back in March, at which time she addressed the then-recent reveal of an emotional affair the plastic surgeon had engaged in years prior.