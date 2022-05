Time will tell whether Payton returns to an NFL sideline. The interest is certainly there, and there's a storybook job opening potentially available if the Cowboys underperform this season.

However, there's no guarantee the Cowboys will underperform this season. And there's no guarantee the Panthers are bad enough that a coaching change will be warranted. If that's the case, then there surely will be teams who do fire their head coaches who cast a line to see if Payton is interested in coming back.

Of course, there's always the possibility that Payton enjoys life as a broadcaster. Maybe this new job of his is fulfilling in a way coaching isn't for him anymore. The only thing we know for certain is that Payton's potential return will be of great interest to teams, fans, and Fox alike.