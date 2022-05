Lingerie model Georgia Steel turned the heat up in her latest Instagram share showing off her slender figure in bright red underwear. She joined the Fits for You Summer campaign for Boux Avenue, posting the intimate picture for her 1.6 million followers.

Although it's been a while since the Love Island star posted lingerie content, this picture is only one of a long list of spicy photoshoots spread across her feed.

Keep scrolling for the posts.